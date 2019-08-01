01 Aug 2019

Environmental Emergencies: EUCPM support to JEU - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC)| DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/08/2019

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Aug 2019
  • 20 times the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) provided environmental expertise to the UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit (JEU) since 2014.

  • EUCPM prepares and responds to environmental emergencies, including incidents that arise as secondary effects of disasters.

  • DG ECHO, operating through the EUCPM, is among JEU’s most important partners.

  • DG ECHO’s collaboration with the JEU has been constantly increasing during the past years, raising at a level of 80% of all JEU missions in 2018 - DG ECHO supports the organisation and roll-out of 4 Environment and Emergencies Trainings (EET) from 2017 to 2020

