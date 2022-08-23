Environmental Emergencies: EUCPM support to JEU – DG ECHO Daily Map | 23/08/2022

-
The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) prepares and responds to the environmental dimensions of emergencies, including incidents that arise as secondary effects of disasters.
DG ECHO, operating through the EUCPM, is among JEU’s most important partners.
DG ECHO’s collaboration with the JEU has been constantly increasing during the past years, raising at a level of 80% of all JEU missions between 2018-2022.
DG ECHO supported the organisation and roll-out of 4 Environment and Emergencies Trainings (EET) from 2017 to 2020. The 2020 edition is postponed to 2022.