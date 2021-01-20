World + 18 more

Environmental Emergencies: EUCPM support to JEU | DG ECHO Daily Map | 20/01/2020

Format
Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) prepares and responds to the environmental dimensions of emergencies, including incidents that arise as secondary effects of disasters.

  • DG ECHO, operating through the EUCPM, is among JEU’s most important partners.

  • DG ECHO’s collaboration with the JEU has been constantly increasing during the past years, raising at a level of 80% of all JEU missions between 2018-2019.

  • DG ECHO supported the organisation and roll-out of 4 Environment and Emergencies Trainings (EET) from 2017 to 2020. The 2020 edition is postponed to 2021.

Related Content