07 Feb 2020

Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) | DG ECHO Daily Map | 07/02/2020: DG ECHO support to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Feb 2020
In 2019, DG ECHO allocated over EUR 4.5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) and Forecast-based Action (FbA) by the DREF . When a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a small- or medium scale emergency, it can request funds from the DREF.

From February to December 2019, DG ECHO replenished 38 DREF operations which assisted 1,260,000 beneficiaries. The support contributes to providing vital, timely and appropriate relief to the people affected, as well as to securing essential health services, hygiene promotion and social mobilisation.

