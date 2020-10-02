World + 8 more
EC Contribution to Tsunami Early Warning System in the NEAM region - DG ECHO Daily Map | 02/10/2020
The European Commission contributed to the efforts of establishing a regional Tsunami Warning System in the North East Atlantic, Mediterranean and connected seas region (NEAMTWS). In particular it has contributed developing the following:
Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) which includes tsunami modelling;
Tsunami Scenario database;
Tsunami Analysis Tool (TAT) shared with Turkey, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, and Romania to develop their National Tsunami Centres;
Tsunami Alerting Device (TAD) to quickly display tsunami warning messages (local or national);
Sea Level Database and connected Sea Level Instrumentation network (IDSL/GDSL network).