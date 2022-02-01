DG ECHO support to the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) - DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/02/2022

In 2021, DG ECHO allocated more than EUR 6 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) and Forecast-based Action (FbA) by the DREF. DREF provides immediate financial support to National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide, enabling them to carry out their unique role as first responders after a disaster.

From January to December 2021, this EU funding was used for 45 DREF Operations in 42 countries. The support has been vital to providing effective and timely humanitarian assistance to the local communities affected by disasters, as well as to securing essential health services, hygiene promotion and social mobilisation.