Dashboard Peace Operations 2022

The downsizing trend that began in 2015 continued in 2020/2021. In September 2021, around 134,000 persons were deployed in international peace operations, compared with around 155,000 a year earlier, a decrease of 13%. This decrease is mainly due to the end of the NATO mission in Afghanistan and the AU-UN Mission in Darfur (UNAMID). The only personnel increases were in EU missions (+15%) and UN Special Political Missions (+4%). German military, police and civilian contributions remained largely stable - apart from the withdrawal of the Bundeswehr contingent from Afghanistan and a slight increase in the EU missions. The total number of German civilians seconded to peace operations at the end of 2021 was 114, plus 58 in headquarters of various organizations and in other deployments.

Three other facts remain unchanged: (i) the UN remains by far the largest player, (ii) the majority of personnel continue to be concentrated in a small number of large missions, and (iii) Sub-Sahara Africa remains the region with the most extensive deployments. Of the six missions with over 10,000 personnel, five operate in this region: AMISOM/AU/Somalia; MINUSCA/UN/Central African Republic; MINUSMA/UN/Mali; MONUSCO/UN/Democratic Republic of the Congo; UNMISS/UN/South Sudan. The sixth is the UN operation in Lebanon (UNIFIL).