Coronavirus vaccine uptake in EU Member States and UCPM Participating States - DG ECHO Daily Map – 28/06/2021

The development and distribution of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19 represents a lasting response to the pandemic. It is at the heart of the European Commission’s coronavirus response.

• To date, four safe and effective vaccines against COVID19 have been authorised for use in the EU following positive scientific recommendations by the European Medicines Agency: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

• Two contracts have been concluded that allow the purchase of a vaccine once proven safe and effective:

Sanofi-GSK and CureVac

