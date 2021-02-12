Copernicus Risk and Recovery Mapping Service: 2020 overview | DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/02/2021

The Copernicus Risk and Recovery Mapping (RRM) is part of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service (CEMS), which is providing maps and analyses based on satellite imagery (before, during or after a crisis) as well as early warning services.

Risk and Recovery Mapping consists of the on-demand provision of geospatial information in support of disaster management activities not related to immediate response. This applies in particular to activities dealing with prevention, preparedness, disaster risk reduction and recovery.

Risk and Recovery Mapping is offered under two modes, STANDARD (S) that offers a predefined set of standardized products with efficient delivery of in-depth geoinformation and FLEX (F) that allows tailor made studies to cover any user need.