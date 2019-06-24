Africa: Sub-Saharan - Total population of concern to UNHCR | end 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
26.4 million persons of concern to UNHCR in sub-Saharan Africa
This represented 35% of the global total which stood at 74.8 million persons of concern to UNHCR at the end of 2018.
This population is that of refugees, asylum-seekers, returnees, stateless persons, certain groups of internally displaced persons and other persons of concern to UNHCR.