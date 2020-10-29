Satellite detected waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as of 29 October 2020 (Imagery analysis: 29 October 2020 | Published 29 October 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 29 October 2020 at about 05:43 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 5,000 km2, a total of about 270 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased of about 40 km2 since 25 October 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 100,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT. Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.