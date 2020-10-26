Satellite detected waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as of 25 October 2020 (Imagery analysis: 25 October 2020 | Published 26 October 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 25 October 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 4,000 km2, a total of about 230 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have a static level since 22 October 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 50,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.