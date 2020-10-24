Satellite detected waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as of 22 October 2020 (Imagery analysis: 22 October 2020 | Published 24 October 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 22 October 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 4,000 km2, a total of about 220 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have receded of about 90 km2 since 13 October 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 70,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT