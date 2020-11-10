Satellite detected waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as of 10 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 10 November 2020 | Published 10 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Thua Thien Hue Province of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 10 November 2020 at 05:43 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 5,000 km2, a total of about 200 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased of about 50 km2 since 4 November 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 65,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.