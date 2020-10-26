Satellite detected waters in Quang Tri Province of Viet Nam as of 25 October 2020 (Imagery analysis: 25 October 2020 | Published 26 October 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Quang Tri Province of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 25 October 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 1,500 km2, a total of about 140 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have receded of about 40 km2 since 22 October 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 30,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.