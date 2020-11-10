Satellite detected waters in Ha Tinh Province of Viet Nam as of 9 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 9 November 2020 | Published 9 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Ha Tinh Province of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 9 November 2020 at 05:51 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 6,000 km2, a total of about 40 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have receded of about 540 km2 since 3 November 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 17,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT. Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.