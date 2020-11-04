Satellite detected waters in Ha Tinh Province of Viet Nam as of 3 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 3 November 2020 | Published 4 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Ha Tinh Province of Viet Nam as observed from a SAOCOM-1A image acquired on 3 November 2020 at about 16:52 local time.

Within the analyzed area of about 5,800 km2, a total of about 580 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased of about 80 km2 since 30 October 2020.Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 260,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.