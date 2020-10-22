Satellite detected waters in Ha Tinh and Nghe An Provinces of Viet Nam as of 21 October 2020 Imagery analysis: 21 October 2020 | Published 22 October 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Ha Tinh and Nghe An Provinces of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 21 October 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 8,000 km2, a total of about 300 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. In Ha Tinh province, the water extent appears to have receded of about 200 km2 since 18 October 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 100,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the districts of Cam Xuyen with ~15,000 people, Can Loc with ~15,000 people and Thach Ha with ~15,000 people. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

