Satellite detected waters in Binh Dinh Province of Viet Nam as of 30 October 2020 Imagery analysis: 30 October 2020 | Published 30 October 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Binh Dinh Province of Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 30 October 2020 at about 05:35 local time.

Within the analyzed area of about 6,000 km2, a total of about 70 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 30,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.