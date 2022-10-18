Satellite detected water extents over Binh Dinh, Da Nang city, Phu Yen, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Thua Thien Hue Provinces, Viet Nam as of 15 October 2022

Preliminary Satellite-derived Flood Assessment, Rasi Salai District, Si Sa Ket Province, Thailand

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Binh Dinh, Da Nang City, Phu Yen, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Thua Thien Hue Provinces, Viet Nam as observed from a Sentinel-1 images acquired on 15 October 2022 at 17:56 local time. Within the extent of this map of 32,000 km², about 500 km² of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the map extent, about 300,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.