Preliminary Satellite-Derived Flood Assessment, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces, Viet Nam

Status: Floods observed in agricultural and urban area

Further action(s): Continue monitoring

Date of assessment validity: 29 October 2020

Preliminary observations, impact and severity:

Satellite detected waters observed along the coast as of 29 October 2020;

Flood waters affecting agricultural fields in all AOIs as of 29 October 2020;

Potentially flooded structures observed in all AOIs as of 29 October 2020.