Viet Nam
Preliminary Satellite-Derived Flood Assessment, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces, Viet Nam
Attachments
Status: Floods observed in agricultural and urban area
Further action(s): Continue monitoring
Date of assessment validity: 29 October 2020
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
Satellite detected waters observed along the coast as of 29 October 2020;
Flood waters affecting agricultural fields in all AOIs as of 29 October 2020;
Potentially flooded structures observed in all AOIs as of 29 October 2020.