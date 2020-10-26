Preliminary Satellite-Derived Flood Assessment Dong Hoi City, Bo Trach and Quang Ninh District, Viet Nam

Status: Floods observed in agricultural and urban area

Further actions(s): Continue monitoring

Date of assessment validity: 26 October 2020

Preliminary observations, impact and severity:

Satellite detected waters observed along the coast as of 23 October 2020;

Flood waters affecting agricultural fields and urban areas in all AOIs as of 23 October 2020;

Damaged roads and potentially flooded structures observed in all AOIs as of 23 October 2020.