Viet Nam
Preliminary Satellite-Derived Flood Assessment Dong Hoi City, Bo Trach and Quang Ninh District, Viet Nam
Status: Floods observed in agricultural and urban area
Further actions(s): Continue monitoring
Date of assessment validity: 26 October 2020
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
Satellite detected waters observed along the coast as of 23 October 2020;
Flood waters affecting agricultural fields and urban areas in all AOIs as of 23 October 2020;
Damaged roads and potentially flooded structures observed in all AOIs as of 23 October 2020.