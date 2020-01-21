21 Jan 2020

Preliminary satellite-derived drought assessment in Mekong Delta Region, South Vietnam (21 January 2020)

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.94 MB)

Product ID: 3006 - English
Published: 21 Jan, 2020
GLIDE: DR20200115VNM

Status: Evidences of drought detected in the South Vietnam. Some indication of vegetation stress conditions observed.
Further action(s): Continue monitoring & conduct a detailed assessment for further validation
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
Evidences of drought detected in South Vietnam near the Mekong River Delta.
Most drought monitoring tools and models gave indication of the possibility of an ongoing drought in the region.
Model forecast suggest that there is a likely possibility that the conditions may continue over a prolong period.
This is an initial assessment based on the available tools and resources; however a detailed quantitative assessment needs to be done to confirm the exact nature of drought occurring in the region be it meteorological, hydrological or agricultural drought.
Further assessment should integrate ground based observed information and satellite data to validate the exact nature of drought conditions.

Data sources:
(1): FAO Agricultural Stress Index System (ASIS)
(2): Mekong River Commission Near-Real Time Hydrological Monitor
(3): Climate Engine
(4): Global Agricultural & Disaster Assessment System (GADAS)
(5): Regional Drought and Crop Yield Information System (RDCYIS), ADPC/SERVIR-Mekong
(6): DroughtWatch and CropWatch (RADI/ESCAP Drought Mechanism)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.