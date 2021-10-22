Latin America and the Caribbean: Venezuelan refugees & migrants in the region (Explanatory note) - As of Oct 2021

VENEZUELAN REFUGEE AND MIGRANT FIGURES UPDATE - OCTOBER 2021

Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the world: 5.91 M Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean: 4.87 M

Context

Starting in March 2020, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean adopted measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, including border closures and movement restrictions, which considerably limited the regular flow of refugees and migrants.

As a result, in 2021, we have seen a considerable increase of irregular flows requiring Governments and R4V actors to adapt their responses to the protection, humanitarian and integration needs, including through additional tools to include refugees and migrants from Venezuela in irregular situations in their population figure updates for statistical purposes, and for extending much required assistance.

Over the past year, refugees and migrants from Venezuela have become even more vulnerable, including because of the loss of their already limited social and economic support to cover basic needs, especially in vital areas such as shelter, food, protection and healthcare. The severe impact of the current situation has caused some to consider returning to their home country, including through initiatives supported by the Government of Venezuela1.

For those on the move and in densely populated areas, physical distancing measures became virtually impossible to implement which has led to additional stigma by host communities, including negative perceptions associated with a fear of the spread of the virus.

In the context of the development of the comprehensive Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) for 2022, the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform (R4V) has been actively coordinating with governments across the region. In addition to ensuring that their priorities and planning projections are taken into account, these consultations included the development of accurate figures of refugees and migrants from Venezuela currently in their countries