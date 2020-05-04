Vanuatu

Vanuatu: West Santo and South Santo Municipality, Sanma Province | Published 29 April 2020 | Version 2.0

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in West Santo and South Santo Municipality, Sanma Province, Vanuatu as detected using WorldView-2 satellite images acquired on 17 and 19 April 2020 and a Pleiades satellite image acquired on 27 April 2020. Within the analyzed zone, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud-free zones about 3,650 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the prebuilding footprints provided by Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, this represents about 63 % of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud-free areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to UNITARUNOSAT.

