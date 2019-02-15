15 Feb 2019

Vanuatu: Tropical Cyclone Forecast Track Map Number 24 - Tropical Cyclone OMA (15 Feb 2019)

Map
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (101.42 KB)

The forecast path shown above is VMGD's best estimate of the cyclone's future movement and intensity. There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting and the grey zone indicates the range of likely tracks.

Due to the uncertainty in the future movement, the indicated winds will almost certainly extend to regions outside the rings on this map. The extent of the warning & watch zones reflects this.

Remarks:

Heavy rainfalls and flash flooding over low lying areas and areas close to the river banks, including coastal flooding will continue to affect TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA provinces today. Seas will remain very rough to phenomenal with heavy and phenomenal swells over the affected areas. People, including sea going vessels are strongly advised not to go out to sea until the system has moved out of the area. The Marine strong wind warning and High seas warning are current for northern and central coastal and open waters.

Name: Tropical Cyclone OMA

