Vanuatu: Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD, Tropical Cyclone Forecast Track Map Number 15 issued at 9:10 am VUT Sunday 5 April 2020

Remarks:

Damaging gale force winds, destructive storm force winds and hurricane force winds with heavy rainfalls and flooding over low lying areas and areas close to the river banks including coastal flooding expected over TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces and extending to SHEFA province today, including possible land slides. Very rough to phenomenal seas with heavy to phenomenal swells expected over northern and central open and coastal waters today as the system continues to move southeastward across the central part of Vanuatu.

High Seas wind warning and a Marine strong wind warning are current for all coastal and open waters of Vanuatu. People, including sea going vessels are strongly advised not to go out to sea until the system has moved out of the area.

You can access the TC Warning bulletin and the Forecast Track map on VMGD's website: https://ww.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/forecast-division/public-forecast/... or on its facebook page: www.facebook.com/vmgd.gov.vu.

Name: Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD