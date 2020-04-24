Vanuatu: Paama Island, Malampa Province (24 April 2020)

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Paama Island, Malampa Province, Vanuatu as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 6 April 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Pleiades image acquired on 21 April 2020 as post event images, Within the island boundary, UNITARUNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones about 100 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, this represents about 30% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.