Vanuatu: Malampa Province | Published 10 April 2020 | Version

Vanuatu

Vanuatu: Malampa Province | Published 10 April 2020

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Malampa Province, Vanuatu as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 6 April 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Pleiades image acquired on 7, 8 and 9 April 2020 as post event images. Within the analysis extent, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones 25 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about < 1 % of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

