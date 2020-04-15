Vanuatu + 2 more
Vanuatu, Fiji | Tropical Cyclone HAROLD - DG ECHO Daily Map | 15/04/2020
Attachments
EU Response
- On 9 April, Vanuatu issued a request for in-kind assistance to the European Union via the EU Delegation to Fiji.
- On 9 April, France offered kitchen sets, family tents, shelter kits and jerry cans. A French flight departed on 15 April from New Caledonia to Vanuatu.
- On 9 April, DG ECHO allocated EUR 300,000 from the Small-Scale Tool.
- On 10 April DG ECHO decided to support the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) with EUR 38,111 through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF).