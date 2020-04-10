Vanuatu: Canal-Fanafo, Luganville and South East Santo Municipality, Sanma Province | Published 10 April 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Canal-Fanafo, Luganville and South East Santo Municipality, Sanma Province, Vanuatu as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 6 April 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Pleiades image acquired on 7, 8 and 9 April 2020 as post event images, Within the analysis extent, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones 3,490 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, this represents about 35 % of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.