Vanuatu: Ambae Island, Penama Province | Published 27 April 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Ambae Island, Penama Province, Vanuatu as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 6 April 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a WorldView-2 image acquired on 20 April 2020 and Pleiades image acquired on 21 April 2020 as post event images, Within the Island extent, UNITARUNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones about 60 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, this represents about 1% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.