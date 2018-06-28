Potential ash deposit extent & impact caused by Manaro Volcano, Ambae Island, Vanuatu - Imagery analysis: 15 & 19 May 2018 | Published 26 June 2018 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected potential ash deposit extent & related exposure and impact caused by Manaro volcano in Ambae Island, Penama Province Vanuatu. Using Planet imagery, 3m resolution as of 15 & 19 May 2018, UNITAR-UNOSAT detected more than 13,500 ha of ash covering almost 34% of the total surface of the island. Using the building footprints of Humanitarian Open Street Map as a baseline, more than 280 buildings are located within areas covered by ash, mainly in North Amabe council, representing 14% of the total number of buildings within this council. In addition, 17 Km of roads are within ash deposit extent inside the councils of North and South Ambae. Kindly note that additional buildings and structures could also have been affected by secondary effects, for example those affected by a landslide located in North Ambae district. Due to the resolution of the satellite imagery, the extent of the ash deposit may be underestimated and as a result, the number of buildings potentially affected. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.