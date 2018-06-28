Potential ash deposit extent & impact caused by Manaro Volcano, Ambae Island, Vanuatu - Imagery analysis: 10 March 2018 | Published 26 June 2018 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected potential ash deposit extent & related exposure and impact caused by Manaro volcano in Ambae Island, Penama Province Vanuatu. Using Planet imagery, 3m resolution as of 10 March 2018, UNITAR-UNOSAT detected more than 11,800 ha of ash and smoke covering 29% of the total surface of the island. Using the building footprints of Humanitarian Open Street Map as a baseline, around 348 buildings are located within areas covered by ash and smoke in South Amabe council, representing 60% of the total number of buildings within this council. In addition, 18 Km of roads are within ash deposit extent inside mainly the council of South Ambae. Due to the resolution of the satellite imagery, the extent of the ash deposit may be underestimated and as a result, the number of buildings potentially affected. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.