Damage assessment in Luganville Municipality, Sanma Province, Vanuatu (9 April 2020)

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Luganville Municipality, Sanma Province, Vanuatu as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 6 April 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Pleiades image acquired on 7 April 2020 as post event image. Within the Luganville Municipality boundary, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones 1,972 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about 35 % of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.