Tropical Storm Marco - Estimated Impacts Advisory 17, 24 August 2020 1000 CDT

NWS Summary: At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 88.5 West.

Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn to the west-northwest is expected to occur by Tuesday, and this motion should continue until the system dissipates in a couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady weakening is forecast, and Marco is expected to weaken to a tropical depression tonight, and degenerate to a remnant low on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).