UNOSAT Rapid Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Sumy City, Sumska Region | Imagery Analysis: 20 & 22 March 2022 Published: 28 March 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagerybased Rapid Damage Building Assessment (RDBA) in Sumy City,

Ukraine. The RDBA divides the city into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell.

Based on imagery collected on 20 and 22 March 2022, analysts found that 5 cells out of 1,111 cells sustained visible damage. This represents approximately 0.4% of the cells over the city.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 20 and 22 March 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).