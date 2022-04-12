UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: West Kyiv, Kyivska Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 25 & 31 March 2022 Published: 11 April 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery-based Rapid Building Damage Assessment (RBDA) in Kotsiubynske and the western part of Kyiv City, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. The RBDA divides the city into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell.

Based on imagery collected on 31 March 2022 and on 25 March 2022, analysts found that 66 out of 4672 cells in western Kyiv sustained visible damage. This represents approximately 1.4% of the cells over the area.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 31 March 2022 and 25 March 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).