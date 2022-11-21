UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 25 July 2022 Published: 17 November 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine. Based on imagery collected on 25 July 2022, the analysis showed 1,559 structures with visible damage. Out of these, 92 are destroyed, 906 severely damaged, 321 moderately damaged and 240 possibly damaged. Inset 1 shows a building identified as severely damaged on 25 July 2022.

While no complete count of buildings for Sievierodonetsk is available, an open source dataset, which is visibly incomplete, indicates at least 6,255 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on visibly damaged structures as of 25 July 2022, as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).