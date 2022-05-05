UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Northeast Kharkiv, Kharkivska Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 24 April 2022 Published: 29 April 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment within an area of interest in northeast Kharkiv. Based on imagery collected on 24 April 2022, analysis show that 489 structures sustained damage visible in the satellite imagery. Out of these, 45 are destroyed, 149 severely damaged, 236 moderately damaged and 59 possibly damaged. While no complete count of buildings for Kharkiv is available, an open source dataset which is visibly incomplete indicates at least 18,200 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 24 April 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).