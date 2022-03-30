UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: North Kharkiv, Kharkivska Oblast | Imagery Analysis: 21, 22 & 23 March 2022 Published: 29 March 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagerybased Rapid Damage Building Assessment (RDBA) in the North of Kharkiv, Ukraine. The RDBA divides the area of interest into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell.

Based on imagery collected on 21, 22 and 23 March 2022, analysts found that 72 cells out of 1,866 cells in the North of Kharkiv sustained visible damage. This represents approximately 4% of the cells over the city.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 21, 22 and 23 March 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by precipitation, seasonality, and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).