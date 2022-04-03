UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: National Highway H20, Donetska Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 23 & 26 March 2022 Published: 03 April 2022 V1

UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map

This map illustrates a satellite imagerybased Rapid Damage Building Assessment (RDBA) of a 2 km buffer zone on either side of the national highway H20 connecting Mariupol City and Donetsk City, in Donetska Oblast, Ukraine. The RDBA divides the area of interest (AOI) into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell.

Based on imagery collected on 23 and 26 March 2022, analysts found that 69 cells out of 2,869 cells near the national highway H20 connecting Mariupol City and Donetsk City sustained visible damage. This represents approximately 2.4% of the cells of the AOI. The most affected populated places are Volnovakha, Novotroitske and Berezove. This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 23 and 26 March 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by precipitation, seasonality, and other limiting factors.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).