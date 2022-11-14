UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 02 August 2022 Published: 11 November 2022 V1

Melitopol Damage Assessment Overview

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment in the city of Melitopol, Ukraine. Based on imagery collected on 02 August 2022, the analysis showed 64 structures with visible damage. Out of these, 3 are destroyed, 19 severely damaged, 13 moderately damaged and 29 possibly damaged. Inset 1 shows a building identified as severely damaged on 02 August 2022.

While no complete count of buildings for Melitopol is available, an open source dataset, which is visibly incomplete, indicates at least 2,985 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on visibly damaged structures as of 02 August 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).