UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Mariupolska Hromada, Donetsk Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 03 April 2022 Published: 05 April 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery- based Rapid Damage Building Assessment (RDBA) of the Mariupolska Hromada, Ukraine. The RDBA divides the city into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell.

Based on imagery collected on 03 April 2022, analysts found that 767 cells out of 3,459 sustained visible damage. This represents approximately 22% of the cells over the Hromada. This represents an increase of 6 percentage points since 26 March 2022. Note that not all 3,459 cells include buildings. Numerous craters are also visible in the fields but were not taken into account for this analysis.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 03 April 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by precipitation, seasonality, and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).