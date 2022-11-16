UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 21 September 2022 Published: 15 November 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment in the city of Lysychansk, Ukraine. Based on imagery collected on 21 September 2022, the analysis showed 1,404 structures with visible damage. Out of these, 121 are destroyed, 540 severely damaged, 514 moderately damaged and 229 possibly damaged. Inset 1 shows a building identified as severely damaged on 21 September 2022.

While no complete count of buildings for Lysychansk is available, an open source dataset, which is visibly incomplete, indicates at least 20,151 structures in the area.

This analysis is based on visibly damaged structures as of 21 September 2022, as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).