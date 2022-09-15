UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 31 March 2022 Published: 18 April 2022 V2

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment in Irpin City, Ukraine. Based on imagery collected on 31 March 2022, analysts found that 1,060 structures sustained damage visible on the satellite imagery. Out of these, 115 are destroyed, 698 severely damaged, 187 moderately damaged and 60 possibly damaged. This includes 4 education facilities and 3 health facilities. While no complete count of buildings for Irpin is available, an open source dataset which is visibly incomplete indicates at least 3,732 structures in the area. This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 31 March 2022 as seen in marginally cloudy satellite imagery. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).