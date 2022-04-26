UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Hostomel City, Kyiv Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 31 March 2022 Published: 26 April 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based building damage assessment within an area of interest including Hostomel City, Ukraine, and the area of Antonov Airport. Based on imagery collected on 31 March 2022 and 20 February 2022, analysis show that 865 structures sustained damage visible in the satellite imagery. Out of these, 260 are destroyed, 138 severely damaged, 397 moderately damaged and 70 possibly damaged. While no complete count of buildings for Hostomel is available an open source dataset which is visibly incomplete indicates at least 3,116 structures in the area. This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 31 March 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).