UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Horenka, Kyivska Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 31 March 2022 Published: 11 April 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery-based Rapid Damage Building Assessment (RDBA) in the Horenka, Kyiv region, Ukraine. The RDBA divides the city into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell.

Based on imagery collected on 31 March 2022, analysts found that 51 cells out of 66 cells in Horenka sustained visible damage. This represents approximately 77% of the cells over the area.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 31 March 2022 as seen in marginally degraded satellite imagery affected by light clouds and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).