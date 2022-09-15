UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Donetsk, Donetsk Oblast, Imagery Analysis: 18 and 26 March 2022 Published: 06 April 2022 V1

This map illustrates a satellite imagery-based Rapid Damage Building Assessment (RDBA) in Donetsk City, Ukraine. The RDBA divides the city into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell. Based on imagery collected on 18 and 26 March 2022, analysts found that 6 cells out of 3507 in the City of Donetsk sustained visible damage. This represents 0.17% of the cells over the city. This does not include damage occurring before the current ongoing conflict. This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 18 and 26 March 2022 as seen in moderately degraded satellite imagery affected by precipitation, seasonality, and other limiting factors. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)