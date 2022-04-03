UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map - Ukraine: Chernihiv City, Chernihivska Oblast - Imagery Analysis: 22 March 2022 Published: 02 April 2022 V1

UNOSAT Damage Assessment Overview Map

This map illustrates a satellite imagerybased Rapid Damage Building Assessment (RDBA) in the Chernihiv City,

Ukraine. The RDBA divides the city into 500m x 500m cells, each of which is analyzed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings inside the cell.

Based on imagery collected on 22 March 2022, analysts found that 191 cells out of 901 cells in the City of Chernihiv sustained visible damage. This represents approximately 21% of the cells over the city.

This analysis is based on structures visibly damaged as of 22 March 2022. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).